Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:17)
12 hours ago BET BUZZ: Tiffany Haddish Talks Playing Track Icon Flo-Jo: 'My Legs Are Going To Be Amazing!'

BET BUZZ: Tiffany Haddish Talks Playing Track Icon Flo-Jo: 'My Legs Are Going To Be Amazing!'

In a recent interview, Haddish reveals she's been working hard to capture Joyner’s incredible frame.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs