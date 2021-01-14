Trending:
BET BUZZ: Tim Scott, Lone Black Republican Senator, Opposes Trump Impeachment

Even after Trump incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, the only Black Republican in the Senate doesn’t want him impeached.

