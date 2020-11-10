Season 2020 Clip (01:10)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Travis Scott Gifts McDonald’s Action Figure To One Fan Battling Cancer

BET BUZZ: Travis Scott Gifts McDonald’s Action Figure To One Fan Battling Cancer

A limited-edition Travis Scott McDonald’s action figure has hit the resale market and it’s going to cost you a lot more than his $6 signature meal.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC