Season 2020 Clip (01:16)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: Trayvon Martin's Mother Sybrina Fulton Is Running For Office

BET BUZZ: Trayvon Martin's Mother Sybrina Fulton Is Running For Office

Sybrina Fulton is taking the next steps toward becoming an elected official, the mother of Trayvon Martin shared that she will appear on the 2020 ballots in South Florida.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news