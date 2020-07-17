Season 2020 Clip (01:12)
13 hours ago

BET BUZZ: Tyler Perry Gives Away 1,000 Gift Cards To Atlanta Residents

Tyler Perry is still giving back to his Atlanta community, his latest gifting opportunity comes in Kroger gift cards that he handed out with the help of the Atlanta Police Department.

