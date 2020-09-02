Season 2020 Clip (00:51)
10 hours ago BET BUZZ: Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

BET BUZZ: Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

According to Forbes, the actor and entrepreneur is now worth $1 billion.

