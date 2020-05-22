Season 2020 Clip (01:14)
12 hours ago BET BUZZ: Usher Donates Food to Families In The ATL Amid Pandemic

BET BUZZ: Usher Donates Food to Families In The ATL Amid Pandemic

Usher is another ATL celeb that is giving back to his community to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic after his New Look Foundation is donating relief efforts.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music