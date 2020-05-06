Season 2020 Clip (01:17)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant Discovers Birthday Card From Kobe Bryant

BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant Discovers Birthday Card From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 38th birthday on May 5th and the day came with a surprise birthday gift.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs