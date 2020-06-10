Season 2020 Clip (01:19)
BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages Over Fatal Helicopter Crash

BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages Over Fatal Helicopter Crash

According to official documents it estimates that the Bryant family lost "hundreds of millions" in future earnings due to Kobe’s tragic death.

