Season 2020 Clip (00:55)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: When John Legend Knew Chrissy Teigen Was The One

BET BUZZ: When John Legend Knew Chrissy Teigen Was The One

After the former model posted a throwback photo of her appearance at the 2011 Ed Hardy Fashion show, her then hubby-to-be chimed in recalling the moment she stole his heart.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music