George Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation New Autopsy Confirms
"What we found is consistent with what people saw."
"What we found is consistent with what people saw."
David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's BBQ in Louisville, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on the morning of June 1. SHORT DESCRIPTION (60 CHARACTERS): "My son was a good son."
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS