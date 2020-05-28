Season 2020 Clip (00:57)
22 hours ago BET BUZZ: Why Denzel Washington Gave Malcom X Speech At Son’s Football Games

BET BUZZ: Why Denzel Washington Gave Malcom X Speech At Son’s Football Games

Denzel Washington once pulled famous movie monologues and turned them into speeches to encourage his son’s middle school football team.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs