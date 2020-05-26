Season 2020 Clip (01:53)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Woman Calls Police On Black Man After Asked To Leash Her Dog

A white woman in New York City's Central Park threatened to call the cops on Christian Cooper, a Black man, on May 25 after he asked her to leash her dog.

