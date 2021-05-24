Trending:
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Prayers Up: Young Noble Hospitalized After A ‘Serious Heart Attack’

“Thank you to all my loved ones who been praying for me. I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday. I had a serious heart attack but God is too good."

