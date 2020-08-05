Season 2020 Clip (01:10)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Zoe Saldana Breaks Down Talking About Nina Simone Biopic

BET BUZZ: Zoe Saldana Breaks Down Talking About Nina Simone Biopic

After playing Nina Simone in a biopic, actress Zoe Saldana is speaking out again following the backlash and heavy critiques she received from the 2016 film.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC