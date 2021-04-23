Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:48)
18 hours ago Health: Grabbing a Drink with Friends During COVID Might Be a Bad Move

Health: Grabbing a Drink with Friends During COVID Might Be a Bad Move

Alcohol can seem like a great escape during the pandemic, but there are nasty consequences to overindulging

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news