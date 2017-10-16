Season 2017 Clip (01:53)
2 hours ago

BET News: Academy Expels Harvey Weinstein After More Victims Come Forward But Remains Silent On Bill Cosby

Harvey Weinstein gets expelled from the academy but everyone remain silent when it comes to everyone else with a case such as Bill Cosby.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

See all the highlights