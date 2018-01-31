Season 2018 Clip (01:01)
32 minutes ago BET News: Massachusetts Man Arrested After Lying To The Police About Hiding His Friend's Body Who Overdosed On Heroin

BET News: Massachusetts Man Arrested After Lying To The Police About Hiding His Friend's Body Who Overdosed On Heroin

Man arrested after lying to police about hiding his friends body who was doing heroin.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news