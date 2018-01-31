Season 2018 Clip (00:52)
5 hours ago BET News: Omarosa Manigault-Newman Reprises Her Role Of Reality TV Star As She Slithers Into 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' House

BET News: Omarosa Manigault-Newman Reprises Her Role Of Reality TV Star As She Slithers Into 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' House

Omarosa is now joining other contestants for "Celebrity Big Brother."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news