Season 2018 Clip (01:05)
5 days ago BET News: Trump Administration: Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats Must Marry Or Leave

BET News: Trump Administration: Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats Must Marry Or Leave

Diplomats working in the U.S. are now required to be married by December 31, 2018.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC