Season 2018 Clip (00:55)
6 days ago BET News: Missouri Security Guard Reportedly Fired After Ordering A 'Travon Martini' From Bar

BET News: Missouri Security Guard Reportedly Fired After Ordering A 'Travon Martini' From Bar

A bartender at a popular bar made a post on Facebook about an experience he had with a customer.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news