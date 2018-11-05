Season 2018 Clip (01:23)
2 days ago BET News: Trump And Obama Give Final Push As Midterm Elections Approach

BET News: Trump And Obama Give Final Push As Midterm Elections Approach

Just days before midterm elections, Trump travels the country to support Republican candidates.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC