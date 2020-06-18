Full Episode (03:48)
BET News: Rockaway's Black Surfers Honor George Floyd in Paddle Out

Hundreds joined the Black Surfing Association "paddle out" at Rockaway Beach for a touching ceremony that brought the community together to honor the life of George Floyd.

