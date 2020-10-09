Season 2020 Clip (01:04)
2 hours ago BET News Special Full Episode: Before the Booth: Jamira Burley

BET News Special Full Episode: Before the Booth: Jamira Burley

Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Jamira Burley shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC