Season 2020 Clip (01:19)
18 hours ago BET News Special: Black America Votes: Candidates Face-Off In Florida

BET News Special: Black America Votes: Candidates Face-Off In Florida

Biden and Trump face-off in dueling Florida rallies as celebrities also join the campaign trail.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC