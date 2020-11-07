Breaking News:
Joe Biden elected 46th President
Season 2020 Clip (02:08)
17 hours ago BET News Special: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Win 2020 Presidential Election

Biden and Harris have successfully defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 Presidential Election.

