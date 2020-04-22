Season 2020 Clip (04:38)
5 hours ago BET News Special Highlight: Quarantine Life with Anthony Anderson and Deon Cole

BET News Special Highlight: Quarantine Life with Anthony Anderson and Deon Cole

Actors Anthony Anderson and Deon Cole discuss how quarantine is different for single people than for married people.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news