Season 2020 Clip (00:44)
5 hours ago BET News Special Highlight: Lizzo Shares a Message of Connection Through Separation

BET News Special Highlight: Lizzo Shares a Message of Connection Through Separation

Lizzo preaches safety and social distance as the first step for individuals to care for one another and eventually be able to gather after the pandemic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news