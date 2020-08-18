Season 2020 Clip (00:30)
18 hours ago BET News Special Highlight: Where Is the Justice for Breonna Taylor?

BET News Special Highlight: Where Is the Justice for Breonna Taylor?

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Dr. Brittney Cooper and more speak candidly about the fight for Breonna Taylor on #SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor, premiering August 22 at 9/8c.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC