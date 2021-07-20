Trending:

Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity

BET News Special

S2021 | Highlight | 01:48
TV-PG. Aired 7-20-2021
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.
rabbi-sharon-brous-preaches-importance-of-unity Up next s2021

Reverend Al Sharpton Discusses Democrats' Power Under Biden

extras

s2021

|

Highlight

Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Senate seats flipped to Democrats can effect change during Joe Biden's first term and how he feels about Black representation in the U.S. government.

s2021

|

Highlight

Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.

s2021

|

Interview

Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Donald Trump's presidency exposed the under-legislated aspects of our society and how Kamala Harris can honor the sacrifices of those who paved the way.
See more extras

more episodes

s2021

Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words

s2021

No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King

s2021

Justice Now: The Way Forward

See more episodes

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals