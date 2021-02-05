Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (00:15)
5 hours ago BET News Special: Disrupt and Dismantle Investigates Inequality in America

BET News Special: Disrupt and Dismantle Investigates Inequality in America

Soledad O'Brien traces the roots and results of racism, the wealth gap, and other systemic problems in the U.S. on the six-part docuseries, Disrupt and Dismantle, airing February 21 at 9/8c.  

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news