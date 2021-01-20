s2021|
Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Senate seats flipped to Democrats can effect change during Joe Biden's first term and how he feels about Black representation in the U.S. government.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.
Senator James E. Clyburn explains what a Democratic majority in Congress means for Black Americans and why he believes Joe Biden will keep fighting on their behalf.