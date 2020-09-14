Taylor Chukwu Wants to Show a Varity of Black Experiences

Project CRE8

S2020 | Exclusive | 01:10
Aired 9-14-2020
As a Project Cre8 finalist, Taylor Chukwu is using her pilot "Second Coming" to portray the diversity within the Black community in America for audiences who may not be used to seeing it.
chukwu-taylor Up next s2020

Desiree Thomas Wants to Create Authentic Black Characters

extras

s2020

|

Exclusive

Through her pilot "Uncle Cole," Project Cre8 finalist Desiree Thomas wants to expose audiences to realistic Black characters and make Black stories mainstream.

s2020

|

Exclusive

Project Cre8 finalists Janki Parekh and Naman Gupta explain how their pilot "Inconvenient Love" celebrates mixed relationships and explores the intersection of Black and Indian cultures.

s2020

|

Exclusive

As a finalist for BET's Project Cre8, Marcus A. Stricklin intends to create Black stories and characters that are more nuanced and fun with his television pilot "Surviving the 80s."
