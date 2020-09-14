s2020|
Project Cre8 finalists Janki Parekh and Naman Gupta explain how their pilot "Inconvenient Love" celebrates mixed relationships and explores the intersection of Black and Indian cultures.
As a finalist for BET's Project Cre8, Marcus A. Stricklin intends to create Black stories and characters that are more nuanced and fun with his television pilot "Surviving the 80s."
As a Project Cre8 finalist, Taylor Chukwu is using her pilot "Second Coming" to portray the diversity within the Black community in America for audiences who may not be used to seeing it.
