Through her pilot "Uncle Cole," Project Cre8 finalist Desiree Thomas wants to expose audiences to realistic Black characters and make Black stories mainstream.
As a finalist for BET's Project Cre8, Marcus A. Stricklin intends to create Black stories and characters that are more nuanced and fun with his television pilot "Surviving the 80s."
As a Project Cre8 finalist, Taylor Chukwu is using her pilot "Second Coming" to portray the diversity within the Black community in America for audiences who may not be used to seeing it.
