Through her pilot "Uncle Cole," Project Cre8 finalist Desiree Thomas wants to expose audiences to realistic Black characters and make Black stories mainstream.
Project Cre8 finalists Janki Parekh and Naman Gupta explain how their pilot "Inconvenient Love" celebrates mixed relationships and explores the intersection of Black and Indian cultures.
As a Project Cre8 finalist, Taylor Chukwu is using her pilot "Second Coming" to portray the diversity within the Black community in America for audiences who may not be used to seeing it.
