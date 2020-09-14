s2020|
Through her pilot "Uncle Cole," Project Cre8 finalist Desiree Thomas wants to expose audiences to realistic Black characters and make Black stories mainstream.
s2020|
As a finalist for BET's Project Cre8, Marcus A. Stricklin intends to create Black stories and characters that are more nuanced and fun with his television pilot "Surviving the 80s."
s2020|
Project Cre8 finalists Janki Parekh and Naman Gupta explain how their pilot "Inconvenient Love" celebrates mixed relationships and explores the intersection of Black and Indian cultures.
days