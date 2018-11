S1 EP2 | Full Episode | 20:28

TV-14. Aired 10-30-2018

Lil Yachty dishes on where his loyalty lies when it comes to the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud. Katt Williams explains how he ended his war with Tiffany Haddish and tells us what he really thinks about Kanye’s friendship with President Trump… and Vivica A. Fox opens up about her dating life and Michael B. Jordan’s incredible abs.