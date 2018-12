S1 EP7 | Full Episode | 20:29

TV-14. Aired 12-4-2018

Ray J and Princess Love talk to Raquel about how having a baby ruined their sex life, and Ray J responds to Kim Kardashian’s claim that she was on ecstasy when they made their infamous home video together. T.I. opens up about his true feelings on President Trump and the current state of the country… and ‘Black-ish’ star Deon Cole goes on a hilarious shopping spree with Raquel.