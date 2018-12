S1 EP9 | Full Episode | 20:29

TV-14. Aired 12-18-2018

K. Michelle talks to Raquel about her feud with Nicki Minaj, what it was like to date Idris Elba, and gives the details about what really went down between her and Drake. Cedric the Entertainer teaches Raq how to golf and explains why he would NEVER accept an invitation to the White House from President Trump... and Master P and Romeo Miller talk about the ups & downs of being one of the most famous father/son duos in Hollywood.