Cedric Explains Why "Kings of Comedy" Can't Make a Comeback

Raq Rants

S1 EP9 | Highlight | 01:30
TV-14. Aired 12-19-2018
Cedric the Entertainer reflects on "The Original Kings of Comedy" and explains replacing Bernie Mac is an impossible task.
episode-109-s2-cedric-the-entertainer-talks-the-late-bernie-mac Up next s1 ep9

K. Michelle Says Drake Is "Very Charming"

extras

s1 ep9

|

Highlight

Does K. Michelle still have feelings for her exes?

s1 ep9

|

Highlight

Master P's not quite ready to be a grandfather.

more episodes

s1 ep9

K. Michelle, Cedric The Entertainer and Master P & Romeo Miller

s1 ep8

Safaree Samuels, Cynthia Bailey and YG

s1 ep7

Ray J & Princess, T.I. and Deon Cole
See more episodes

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.

BLX

Digital Original

BLX

Only on BET.com

Visit the hometown of your favorite artists and hear their childhood stories.
View all originals