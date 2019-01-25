Snoop Dogg Chats About Football and His Many Hairstyles

Raq Rants

S1 EP12 | Highlight | 03:12
TV-14. Aired 10-23-2018
Raquel catches up with Snoop Dogg to talk about the importance of running his kids' football league, his past hairstyles and the power of Black Girl Magic.
