Find your TV provider and then sign in with your username and password.

Season 2015 Full Episode (01:48:05)
3 days ago Soul Train Awards Full Episode: The BET Soul Train Awards 2015

Soul Train Awards Full Episode: The BET Soul Train Awards 2015

The 2015 Soul Train Awards will feature never-before-seen musical collaborations, powerful tributes from world-class performers like R. Kelly, Tyrese, Jeremih, Fantasia and more. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds will receive the Legend Award and Jill Scott who will accept the first-ever Lady of Soul Award. Hosted by singer-song writer, Erykah Badu.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows