2019 Soul Train Awards

The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, live from the Orleans Arena in Paradise, NV, honors the biggest stars in soul, R&B and hip-hop. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return to co-host for a second year, and Boyz II Men, Queen Naija and SiR are among the night's performers. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are set to receive the Legend Award, and the Lady of Soul Award will be given to Yolanda Adams.