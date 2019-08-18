Season 2019 Clip (05:11)
Yesterday Style: Body of Work - Nazanin Mandi Pimentel Changed Her Mindset

Style: Body of Work - Nazanin Mandi Pimentel Changed Her Mindset

Nazanin Mandi Pimentel, model and wife of singer Miguel, discusses abusing diet pills, going to therapy and making fitness a part of her healthy lifestyle regimen.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style