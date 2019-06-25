Season 2019 Clip (05:21)
Yesterday Style: Good to Glow - How to Get a Better Butt at the Doctor's Office Without Injections

Style: Good to Glow - How to Get a Better Butt at the Doctor's Office Without Injections

Dr. Fallek of New York City's Beauty Fix MedSpa claims his "butt vacuum" stimulates the fibroblast, which produces collagen and other fibers, to help the skin improve. 

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style