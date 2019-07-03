Season 2019 Clip (02:55)
19 hours ago Style: Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris Hopes to Inspire Others

Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris talks about her upbringing, embracing her African-American roots and how her natural hair helps set her apart.

