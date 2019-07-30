Web Original (03:48)
Yesterday News: Stars Spill All at San Diego Comic-Con

News: Stars Spill All at San Diego Comic-Con

Jazmine A. Ortiz chats with China Anne McClain, Marcus Scribner, Marvin Jones III, Aimee Carrero, Rachel Weisz, Christine Adams, Scarlett Johansson and Cress Williams.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com