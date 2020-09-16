Season 2020 Clip (04:53)
Style: Texture Talks: Curly Hair Tips

Style: Texture Talks: Curly Hair Tips

Ari Lennox, Nikki Nelms and Kennedy Johnson chat about their hair regimens, including using protective styles and Maui Moisture's products to hydrate their hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

