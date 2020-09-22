Style: Texture Talks: The Curly Movement

Texture Talks: Curly Hair Tips
Ari Lennox, Nikki Nelms and Kennedy Johnson chat about their hair regimens, including using protective styles and Maui Moisture's products to hydrate their hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.
