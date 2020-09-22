Season 2020 Clip (04:56)
Style: Texture Talks: The Curly Movement

Style: Texture Talks: The Curly Movement

Ari Lennox and Nikki Nelms talk with Kennedy Johnson and Dayna Bolden about microaggressions in the workplace, the CROWN Act, Maui Moisture's affordable product line and good hair days.

